Siblings win ultimate prize at Yankees game

Pulaski Yankees may have won their game Friday night, but there’s no question the biggest winners of the night were Landen and Kara Tabor.
Kara, 4, and her 7-year-old brother, Landen, thought they were competing for a prize in a “Dress Like Calf-E” relay race when they went onto the field during Friday night’s Yankees’ game at Calfee Park. But when they turned to sprint to the finish line, they were surprised to find their father standing there to greet them.
Sgt. Michael Tabor, a reservist, was back from an almost nine-month deployment in Kuwait.
