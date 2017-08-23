Shakespearean comedy runs 3 nights at Nesselrod

A Fairlawn bed and breakfast has became the place for outdoor theater this summer, first opening to sellout crowds for one Sunday a month to tell the story of local heroine Mary Draper Ingles, and now launching a three-night run of William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” for Labor Day weekend.

Even those unaware of what some hail as Shakespeare’s best comedy, are probably familiar with a quote that spread into popular English usage after the famous playwright first penned it for the comedy: “Be not afraid of greatness. Some are born great, some achieve greatness and others have greatness thrust upon them.”

Molly Hood, an assistant professor in Radford University’s theater department, directs the “Mary Draper Ingles: A Frontier Heroine’s Journey” production running at the Nesselrod Bed & Breakfast through Sept. 24. She also leads the troupe performing “Twelfth Night.”

“The actors you will see onstage – and hiding backstage – are a dynamic group of friends who love Shakespeare,” Hood explains. “Our oldest friendship goes back 15 years to acting in college theater, but most of us met performing outdoor Shakespearean drama with the Richmond Shakespeare Festival in Richmond.”

For seven of the eight cast members, this isn’t their first go at “Twelfth Night.”

Hood explains that those seven were in a 2010 production of “Twelfth Night” that “cemented our friendships – and, in one case, a marriage – and love of creating fantastic Shakespeare together. [We] have worked together to tackle all aspects of putting on a production. Much like Shakespeare’s troupe would have done, we’ve collaborated in order to direct, stage, act, craft and costume the show.”

The oldest friendship in the theater troupe exists between Hood and Andrew Ballard, a relationship whose beginning can be traced to when they met while working on a college play.

“It was a brand new student-written script, and I used to go up on my lines constantly. He saved me on stage so many times, and it cemented our friendship,” Hood explains. “We’ve worked on a number of projects together throughout the years since. Two of the group were roommates for a number of years. All of us are great friends in real life, and we hope the trust and fun we have offstage will translate to our on-stage personas.”

Revolving around a comedic account of mistaken identity and unrequited love, “Twelfth Night” features Viola, a young woman shipwrecked on the shores of a foreign land. The production’s intrigues revolve around disguise, love at first sight and swordplay.

Nesselrod owner Mark Gordon views the performance as a complete Shakespearean experience, and points out that inns were frequent venues for theatrical productions in the famous English bard’s day. Those watching the production often had a rambunctious time enjoying the play while eating various meats, grapes, figs, plums, pies and pastries, and drinking hot tea, ale or mead.

Gordon wants to continue that tradition at Nesselrod, and explains that he will be taking his cue from Shakespearean dinner menus. “Throughout his writings we see the role food and drink plays, and I’m just delighted to treat our patrons to the tastes of Shakespeare’s time,” Gordon says.

Those who purchase dinner tickets in advance and reserve seating at the play will be treated to a gourmet dinner, special beer and wine tasting under the pavilion before the production in Nesselrod’s amphitheater.

Hood believes Shakespeare’s plays “hum with life” when they’re performed outdoors: “Much of that, in my opinion, has to do with the fact that Shakespeare himself would have performed them in an open air playhouse, and the plays have countless references to natural elements,” she says. “Throughout the text of any Shakespeare play, you will find countless references to wind, water, earth, fire, animals, flora and fauna.

“In ‘Twelfth Night,’ there are many references to water and fire, which reflect the grief and passion in the play. One particular song in “Twelfth Night” contains the repeated lyrics, ‘With hey, ho, the wind and the rain.’ Can you imagine being in an outdoor venue, hearing the actor sing that particular chorus as the wind whips through your hair or a storm is gathering up? There’s something incredibly magical about the way the plays reflect and reverberate through an outdoor environment.”

Now, that the outdoor theater bug has bitten, Gordon proclaims “we are looking forward to having Shakespeare here at Nesselrod every year.”

Dinner tickets are $50 per person. Tastings begin at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. General admission tickets to the play are $15 and $10 for students with I.D. In addition, snacks and drinks will be available for purchase at the performance venue, with gates opening at 6 p.m. The production begins at 7 p.m. General admission playgoers will need to bring a chair or blanket to the performance venue.

Tickets are available at www.nesselrod.com. Call 540-905-5975.

