Sensley, Garcia moved up to Charleston

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT SPORTS EDITOR

Tuesday was a great day for two Pulaski Yankee players, but a sad one for local fans as both Steven Sensley and Dermis Garcia were promoted to the Single A Charleston Riverdogs in Charleston, S.C.

Sensley, who came from Louisiana-Lafayette University, had a very productive time in Pulaski. He departs with a .316 batting average, a .402 on-base percentage and a .673 slugging percentage. He had 31 hits that included eight doubles and nine home runs, 27 runs scored, two stolen bases, 12 walks and 23 RBIs.

Garcia, from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, was a member of the Pulaski Yankees last season as well. This season he has a .270 batting average, a .397 on-base percentage and a .565 slugging percentage. He has 31 hits that included five doubles, a triple and nine home runs. He has 24 runs scored, 25 RBIs, 24 walks and six stolen bases.

The duo will not be lonely in Charleston. They join 16 other former Pulaski Yankees on a roster that has a current record of 58 wins and 48 losses, good enough for second place as of Tuesday afternoon in the South Atlantic League Southern Division.

Former Pulaski Yankees they will join include Hoy Jun Park, Adonis Rosa , Alex Robinett, Carlos Vidal and Garrett Mundell from the 2015 team. From the 2016 squad, they will meet Ben Ruta, Isiah Gilliam, Estevan Florial, Brandon Wagner, Oswaldo Cabrera, Donny Sands, Nick Nelson, Spencer Mahoney and Phillip Diehl. Pablo Olivares and Rony Garcia both played with the Pulaski Yankees this season before moving up earlier in the season.

The Yankees Minor League system works each year to promote players through the ranks. The Yankees have a Foreign Rookie League team in the Dominican League. In the U.S. Rookie League, they have the Pulaski Yankees as well as an East and a West team in the Florida Gulf Coast League. Short Season Single A ball is played by the Staten Island Yankees in the New York-Pennsylvania League.

Charleston is the Single A affiliate for the Yankees. The Tampa Yankees of the Florida State League are the Advanced Single A team. Double A ball is played by the Trenton Thunder in the Eastern League. The final stop for most players before “The Show” is with the Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders of the International League.

The Pulaski Yankees will now move forward with the expectation that other players will step up and fill the void left by the departure of Sensley and Garcia.

After a much-needed day off today, the team will be back in action Thursday to being a three-game home series with Bluefield. Gates open at 5:30 with first pitch at 7 p.m.

***UPDATE***

Just a quick follow up on the recently departed Pulaski Yankee players who are now with the Charleston Riverdogs. Steven Sensley, playing as the DH for the Riverdogs Tuesday, went 2 for 5 with 2 runs scored. Dermis Garcia, playing third base, went 1 for 5 with a solo home run shot in the ninth inning. Pablo Olivares, playing in left field, went 2 for 5 with a run scored.

Written by: Editor on August 2, 2017.

