School board, county part operational ways

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County supervisors and school board will no longer share operations and, as of last week, the operations director who once served both governing bodies now works exclusively for the county.

The split comes on the heels of what has been, at times, a contentious battle over building a consolidated middle school, but Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers says that had nothing to do with the school board’s decision to no longer share operations with the county.

But there was an indirect connection. The school board has been taking it on the chin for several years during discussions about conditions at Pulaski and Dublin middle schools, the reason many argue a new middle school is needed. Oftentimes, people blamed the school system for not adequately maintaining the schools.

“We had had conversations previously, trying to assess the value of continuing joint services. And when the conversations turned to the middle schools and people started discussing the upkeep and the lack of maintenance, it caused us to take a closer look at joint services for operations,” Siers explains.

August 15, 2017.

