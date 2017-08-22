Ruby Sarver Hammonds

Ruby Sarver Hammonds, age 63, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 at Highland Ridge Rehab Center, Dublin, Va.

Born Dec. 29, 1953 in Bluefield, W.Va., she was the daughter of Laymon Mason Sarver and the late Elizabeth Faye Conley Sarver. Her brother, Larry Mason Sarver also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband, David Melvin Hammonds of Pulaski, Va.; father, Laymon Mason Sarver of Pulaski, Va.; daughter, Ashley Elizabeth Hammonds of Pulaski, Va., and granddaughter, Danielle Elizabeth Poff.

Memorial services will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5 p.m. until service time at Bower Funeral Home.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements.

