Ruby Conner Ridpath

Ruby Conner Ridpath, 98, of Pulaski, Va., died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, at Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Jan. 27, 1919, in Floyd County, Va., the daughter of the late Della Lawrence Whitlock and George Fred Whitlock. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Posey Conner and Norbra Ridpath, and brothers Sherman Whitlock and Lewis Wayne Whitlock.

She is survived by her daughter, Glenna and husband Maynard Sutphin of Pulaski; sister Barbara Whitt of Alabama; granddaughter Tamara Sutphin of Pulaski; grandsons Steven Sutphin and wife Caroline of Kentucky, and Brian Whitt and wife Alicia of Alabama; great-grandsons Ike and Zeke of Alabama; foster son Harvey Bowles of Dublin, Va.; sister-in-law Eleanor Whitlock of Floyd; and special friends Janice Breedlove and Bobby Morefield.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Seagle Funeral Home, with the Rev. Judy Yonce officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. The family would like to express their appreciation to the nursing staff at Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center for their kind and excellent care.

