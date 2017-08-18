Route 100 to close for bridge repairs

SYLVATUS – Weather permitting, Route 100 (Sylvatus Highway) will be closed to through traffic at the bridge over Rock Creek, south of Route 749 (Little Vine Road) in Sylvatus 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to set beams on the new bridge. Drivers will need to seek alternate routes during this time frame.

Work began on the bridge in early July, and traffic in the area has been reduced to one lane of travel. A temporary signal has been in place.

The project is scheduled to be complete in October.

For the latest information on this closure, visit www.511Virginia.org or follow us on Twitter at @VaDOTSalem.

Written by: Editor on August 18, 2017.

