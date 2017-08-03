Robert ‘Bob’ Herring

Robert “Bob” Herring, 73, of Pulaski, Va., died Friday, July 28, 2017, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

He was born July 14, 1944, in Chico, Calif., the son of the late Aaron Dale Herring and Billie Jean Fagen.

Bob was a member of Amvets Post #50, the American Legion Post #7, the Pulaski Moose Lodge #2087 and the Yamaha Star Club of Wytheville, Va., and Richmond, Va. Bob served honorably for eight years in the U.S. Navy. He worked for Hitachi Data Systems as a service engineer installing and maintaining mainframe computer systems. He was an avid motorcyclist and classic car fanatic. After retirement, Bob became an advocate for military veterans.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Louise.

Bob is survived by his son, Brian Herring; daughter and son-in-law Laura and Joseph Goodman; girlfriend Paula Paust; and ex-wife Ellaine Wilson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial donations be made to the American Legion Operation Comfort Warriors.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com,

Arrangements are by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.

