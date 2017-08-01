Richard Horace Thornton

Richard Horace Thornton, 76, of Dublin, Va., passed away Sunday, July 30, 2017, at his home.

Born Oct. 4, 1940, in Pulaski, Va., he was the son of the late Ernest Harvey Thornton and Ethel Ray Meredith Thornton. His brothers and sisters, Franis Zarbok, Garland Thornton, Freda Burton, Beatrice Baxter and Carl Thornton, also preceded him in death.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves. He retired from Lynchburg Foundry with 35 years of service.

He is survived by his children Richard Keith Thornton of Draper, Ruth Pickett of Richmond, Va., and Rachel (Jason) McGuire of Dublin; children’s mother Dorothy Simpson Thornton of Dublin; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother Jerry (Bonnie) Thornton of Dublin; and sister Mae (Bobby) Simpson of Dublin.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, with Pastor Michael Collins officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, where he will receive military honors. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on August 1, 2017.

Comments

comments