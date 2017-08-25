Ralph C. Hall

Ralph C. Hall, 82, of Columbia, S.C., passed away Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

Born April 13, 1935, in Pulaski, Va., he was the son of the late Raymond and Edith Hall. He was the oldest of four children.

Ralph married Hilda Rigney Hall in 1956, and together they served the Lord and their family for 60 years. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force for 26 years, retiring as chief master sergeant. His tenure in the Air Force included tours of duty in South Carolina, England, Massachusetts, Thailand, Texas, Vietnam, California, Hawaii and Nebraska. Upon retirement, he began a second career with the Department of Army at Fort Jackson, S.C., as chief of pay and exam, where he served for 13 years. He was then employed at the Fort Jackson Education Center.

He will be remembered for his exemplary integrity, faith, generosity and compassion. Ralph loved his wife and his family, and has left each one of them with many special memories. He was also a loyal friend to many.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Hilda; children Linda (David) of Sacramento, Calif., and Carlton (Ingrid) of Cocoa, Fla.; grandchildren Caleb (Heidi), Cara (Benny), Cameron (Alissa), Ryan (Kelsey) and Erik (Olivia); great-grandchildren Olivia, Harrison, Benjamin, Titus and Finley; and siblings Bobby, Kenneth and Ellen.

Visitation will be noon Monday, Aug. 28, at Shives Funeral Home, Columbia, S.C., followed by a service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Reverends Joe Copeland and David Knapp officiating. There will be a short graveside service with full military honors at 2 p.m. at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, S.C.

