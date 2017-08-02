Radford nurse gets 4 years for altering morphine

ABINGDON – A former nurse from Radford will serve four years in federal prison for tampering with liquid morphine intended for nursing home residents.

U.S. Attorney Rick Mountcastle says Christina Lovern Calloway, 40, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Abingdon to 48 months on an earlier guilty plea to tampering with a consumer product.

According to federal authorities, Calloway was employed by a nursing home when she diverted morphine intended for patients to her own use by taking some of the liquid morphine out of prescription bottles and replacing it with tap water. She then used the morphine herself.

As a result, diluted morphine, a pain medicine, was administered to patients.

