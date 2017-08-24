Pulaski Yankees drop protested game 8-7

By Cothran Togna

Pulaski Yankees

The Pulaski Yankees lost their series opener against the Danville Braves by a score of 8-7 in 11 innings on Tuesday night. Both benches cleared twice and there were several ejections, including Yankees manager Luis Dorante. The game was played under protest following a hard slide into second base by Drew Waters in the eleventh inning.

Keith Weisenberg (3-2) earned the win after tossing two scoreless innings in the tenth and eleventh innings. Dallas Martinez (2-1) was tagged with the blown save after allowing the game winning run to score in the top of the 11th.

Andres Chaparro, Eric Wagaman and Frederick Cuevas all finished with two hits. The Braves were led by Jean Carlos Encarnacion and Hagen Owenby who combined for six of Danville’s 16 hits.

The Yankees led 6-4 going into the ninth but the Bravos rallied to take the lead. . Raysheandall Michel doubled with one out and Owenby singled into center to score Michel to make it a one run game. Garrison Schwartz sent a 3-2 pitch over the right field to give the Braves a 7-6 advantage.

The Yankees tied the score at seven in the bottom of the ninth. Eduardo Torrealba walked to begin the inning and advanced to second on a passed ball. With two outs Wagaman singled into left to score Torrealba and force extra innings.

The Braves threatened in the top of tenth. With two outs in Michel singled into right and pinch runner Nick Shumpert tried to score but from second but Cabrera’s throw from right beat him to the plate. The game was delayed briefly following the play after both benches cleared following a verbal exchange between Shumpert and Yankees’ catcher Victor Rey.

The benches cleared again the top of the eleventh after Cruz sent a grounder to second to score Encarnacion for the game winning run. Drew Waters slid hard into second hard on the throw from Bastidas to Torrealba at the bag. The brawl resulted in the ejection of Yankees manager Luis Dorante.

Weisenberg closed the door on the pinstripers in the eleventh to nail down the 8-7 victory. The two teams will square off tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 7pm.

