Pulaski woman seriously injured in collision

By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
A Pulaski woman was airlifted to a Roanoke hospital Wednesday evening after her car collided with a utility pole.
According to Pulaski County Sheriff Mike Worrell, Dorothy Johnson of Pulaski received “serious” injuries when her 2009 Toyota struck a utility pole in a parking lot at 4892 Veterans Hill Road. That is the address for Hill Top Pentecostal Holiness Church.
The collision triggered the Toyota’s airbags and caused heavy front-end damage, according Worrell. Johnson was transported to LewisGale Hospital Pulaski and then airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial, but she was not listed as a patient there Thursday, according to Carilion spokesman Chris Turnbull.
The 4:15 p.m. crash remains under investigation by Deputy D.R. Linkous.
Worrell expressed gratitude to Pulaski Fire Department, REMSI, Lifeguard 11 and American Electric Power for assisting with the call.
