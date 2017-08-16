Pulaski VR center clears first hurdle

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Virtual reality (VR) is one step closer to reality in Pulaski.

Pulaski Planning Commission voted Monday night to recommend a special exception be granted to allow Next Level Virtual Reality to open for business at 94 W. Main St. (the corner of Jefferson Avenue and West Main Street).

It’s now up to Pulaski Town Council to decide in September whether to accept the planners’ recommendation and grant the special exception. If it does so, Next Level is projected to open in December.

Written by: Editor on August 16, 2017.

