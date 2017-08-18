Pulaski to reconsider ‘fowl’ issue

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski resident Lynn Loftus, preparing to state her case for raising chickens in town, places a small gift bag in front of each member of the Pulaski Planning Commission.

Each bag contains a single egg produced by the five laying hens she added June 3 to her eight-acre mini-farm on English Forest Road. Loftus hopes to convince the planners, and eventually town council, to allow her to continue sourcing her own eggs from the hens she refers to as her “girls.” They are named Noisy, Goldie, Stripe, Blackie and Red.

Since 1991, Loftus has kept one or two horses on the property she and her late mother purchased in 1989 when the Allison farm was divided and sold. The purchase, she says, allowed her to “fulfill a life-long dream of owning a farm.”

Written by: Editor on August 18, 2017.

