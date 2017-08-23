Pulaski residents warned of thefts

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski residents, particularly those in the area of Memorial Drive, are being warned to lock their cars and remove all valuables from them.

In addition to a vehicle being stolen overnight Monday, Pulaski Police Department is investigating multiple thefts of items from vehicles, according to Officer Megan Jennings. In each case, she noted, the vehicles were left unlocked.

“We urge residents to lock your car doors and report any suspicious activity,” Jennings says in a prepared statement. “If you have valuable items inside your vehicle, remove them, place them in your trunk or take them inside your residence.”

Jennings says half of all stolen vehicles are left unlocked, and about 20 percent had the keys left inside.

Anyone having information on the thefts should call the police department at 994-8680.

Written by: Editor on August 23, 2017.

Comments

comments