PCSA tables controversial proposal

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

A contentious public hearing that lasted for more than two hours resulted in the Pulaski County Sewerage Authority (PCSA) tabling any decision on dissolving the board and raising sewer rates for Fairlawn customers.

One man attending the Tuesday evening meeting at Riverlawn Elementary School said he didn’t think the public hearing was well-advertised, but about 100 people showed up to express their concerns and, in a few cases, make suggestions for ways to more equitably raise sewer rates and avoid joining the Pulaski County Public Service Authority (PSA).

And members of the PCSA board listened, making a decision to table a final decision until they could provide Fairlawn citizens with requested information. They also tabled the issue since everyone left after the lengthy public hearing, even though the actual meeting – and the board’s discussion on the matter – had not been concluded.

Written by: Editor on August 24, 2017.

