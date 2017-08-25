PCHS entrance to honor Dewey Wilson

By BROOKE J. WOOD

A sign renaming the entranceway to Pulaski County High School in honor of former principal Dewey Wilson will be installed today, and a presentation will be made to his family before the opening of the Cougar football season at 6:45 p.m.

The lifelong educator served as principal at PCHS when the newly consolidated school first opened in 1974, serving until his retirement in 1991. Some have referred to him as the “father” of PCHS.

Wilson, who was born in 1933 and raised in Tazewell and Bristol, served in the U.S. Marines. He passed on May 17 of this year, and was buried at Highland Memorial Gardens in Dublin with full military gravesite rites.

