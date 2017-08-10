Pastor George Thomas Freeman

Pastor George Thomas Freeman, 69, of Draper, Va., passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, at the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Winston-Salem, N.C.

Born June 12, 1948, in Pulaski, Va., he was the son of the late Ernest Carl Freeman and Helen Eugene Linville Freeman. He was also preceded in death by son DeWayne Thomas Freeman, brother Douglas Carlyle Freeman and sister Faye Dean.

He was retired with 30 years of service from Volvo North American. George has been a pastor of Midway Church of God of Prophecy, Pulaski.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Debra “Debbie” Elaine Edwards Freeman of Draper; son Timothy John Freeman of Draper; grandchildren Cory Dean Freeman and Josie Marie Freeman; sisters Tena Duncan, and Arlene Haga and husband Mike, all of Dublin; brothers Dillard Freeman of Radford, Va., and Pastor Ricky Freeman and wife Rosa of Pulaski; and very special friend Angie Worrell of Pulaski.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, with Rev. Willie Overton, Bishop Jerry Schall and brother Pastor Ricky Freeman officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Christian Church Cemetery, Draper, with Pastor Richard Wall officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at the funeral home.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, is handling the arrangements for the Freeman family.

Written by: Editor on August 10, 2017.

Comments

comments