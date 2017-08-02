‘Pack the Bus’ events benefit local students

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Local schools, businesses and agencies are once again teaming up to offer chances for citizens to provide Pulaski County students in need the supplies necessary to start the school year off right.

Citizens have two chances this month to “Pack the Bus” with donated school supplies that will be distributed to students deemed to be in need. The goal of each event is to pack the seats of the school buses with school supplies that are most needed.

According to Pulaski County United Way, students who start the school year without the basic supplies they need, struggle to succeed.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on August 2, 2017.

Comments

comments