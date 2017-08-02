OSHA investigates middle schools

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Separate anonymous complaints about Pulaski and Dublin middle schools made only three days apart resulted in two visits by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) last week.

“The OSHA inspector didn’t find anything that would result in a citation at either school, although he did have suggestions,” Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers revealed Tuesday.

OSHA’s first notice of alleged safety or health hazards was received on Pulaski Middle School. The complaint on DMS, received three days after the one on PMS, made the same allegations, both of them citing damaged asbestos, faulty wiring, ceilings falling into classrooms and pulling away from the structure, mouse feces and urine in the locker rooms, and mold everywhere due to leaks.

An OSHA inspector visited PMS on July 25 and DMS on July 27, but made no citations based on his findings, reported Ronnie Nichols, director of operations for Pulaski County Public School.

“We’re certainly going to honor his suggestions,” Nichols said.

The inspector suggested replacing the cloth material covering asbestos pipes in the boiler rooms at the two schools, which Nichols said will be done before school reopens on August 11. He pointed out that it wasn’t a violation, only a suggestion.

“What he suggested was rewrapping the pipes. The cloth was torn around the pipe in one spot, and there were some nicks,” Nichols explained, adding that an asbestos abatement company would take care of rewrapping the pipes.

He stressed that the original cloth wrap was place over the pipes 60 years ago. “The asbestos wasn’t dangling. The cloth just deteriorated over time.”

Siers said he was glad the OSHA inspection was completed, since it attests to the middle schools’ upkeep.

The OSHA inspector also suggested repairing a single asbestos hallway ceiling tile located near roof access at PMS, and Nichols reported that the maintenance staff had already corrected that.

Written by: Editor on August 2, 2017.

Comments

comments