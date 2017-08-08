Ordinance allows more enforcement of open containers

Pulaski’s newest ordinance officially bans open alcohol containers in parks and other public areas within the town in a move by town council that gives local law enforcement more authority to prosecute offenders.

The park portion of the ordinance includes MacGill, Kiwanis, Valley Street, Sixth Street, Cool Springs, Jackson and Heritage parks. Open containers of alcohol are also officially disallowed in and around the Raymond F. Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum, and on public streets and sidewalks adjoining public streets.

No open containers are permitted at the historic Pulaski Train Depot, including the station, porch, open seating areas, green spaces, parking lots, caboose and all accessory structures.

