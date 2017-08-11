Old-time café/deli coming to Pulaski

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Come October, it should be a little easier for downtown Pulaski visitors and workers to grab a quick lunch without having to use a car.

Wanda Roberts of Pulaski has leased one of two storefronts in a West Main Street building for an “old-time café/deli” that she’s hoping to have open by October. The tentative name, “28 Main Café” refers to the building’s address, 28 W. Main St.

Maxell Collignon, a senior industrial engineer at Volvo in Dublin, recently purchased the Main Street building and was to close on 302 N. Washington Ave. Wednesday.

