Old-time café/deli coming to Pulaski

By MELINDA WILLIAMS
Come October, it should be a little easier for downtown Pulaski visitors and workers to grab a quick lunch without having to use a car.
Wanda Roberts of Pulaski has leased one of two storefronts in a West Main Street building for an “old-time café/deli” that she’s hoping to have open by October. The tentative name, “28 Main Café” refers to the building’s address, 28 W. Main St.
Maxell Collignon, a senior industrial engineer at Volvo in Dublin, recently purchased the Main Street building and was to close on 302 N. Washington Ave. Wednesday.
