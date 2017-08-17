NR Squares offers open house, free dance lesson

No reservation is required when the New River Squares hold an open house and offer a free square dance lesson 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Memorial Baptist Church in Pulaski.

“Square dancing is fun and good exercise. It provides low-impact physical exercise, stress reduction, mental activity and socialization while you’re having fun on the dance floor,” explains Sharon Eifried, a spokesperson for NR Squares.

“It is guaranteed that when the music starts, you won’t be able to sit still,” she says. “No special square dance attire is required, and singles are welcome. Square dancing is known to be easy to learn.”

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on August 17, 2017.

Comments

comments