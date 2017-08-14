New scam making its way through area

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski Police Department is warning the public to watch out for computer messages warning of a virus because it’s probably a new scam technique being reported in town.

Officer Megan Jennings said town citizens are reporting receiving messages on their computers that appear to be from Microsoft, but are actually an attempt to scam the computer user.

The message indicates there is a virus on the computer and asks the user to call a provided phone number. When the person calls the number, the scam artist offers to provide lifetime virus protection for a payment of $500.

The intended victim is told to make the payment with a Walgreens Steam Card, which is an online gaming service. Once the card numbers are provided to the scam artist, he or she advises the victim that the card is invalid. The victim is then advised their Steam Card will be refunded if they purchase the same amount in iTunes cards. iTunes is an online music service.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, scammers sell the numbers obtained from Steam and iTunes cards on the black market, sometimes for pennies on the dollar, to turn them into cash. Meanwhile, the person purchasing the card number on the black market drains the value from the card.

FTC says iTunes cards are intended for use in the iTunes store. Requests to use such cards as payment for any other purpose should be refused.

Jennings advises, “If you receive this message on your computer, exit out and do not call the number.”

Call the police department at 994-8680 for additional questions regarding scams.

Written by: Editor on August 14, 2017.

Comments

comments