New manufacturing tech session begins this month

Registration is open for an upcoming manufacturing technician training session offered by New River Community College.

Training is being held Monday through Friday, beginning Aug. 14, and continues until Sept. 12. Sessions are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Christiansburg at the New River Valley Mall site.

The program helps new employees interested in the manufacturing environment. It also helps strengthen the skills of those currently in a manufacturing position.

Manufacturing technician is a technical program that focuses on math, measurement, mechanical, electrical, chemical, quality, sound business practices and manufacturing processes.

The core technical competencies include math and measurement, manufacturing technology and spatial reasoning, and business acumen and quality. Students are awarded a Manufacturing Technician Level 1 (MT1) certification upon successful pass rate on all three of the certification modules.

NRCC is a Manufacturing Skills Institute (MSI) Certified Assessment Center.

Financial assistance is available. Training and certification can be obtained for one-third of the total cost for qualified students through the Workforce Credential Grant (WCG). More information about WCG is available at www.nr.edu/workforce.

To register, call 674-3613.

Written by: Editor on August 3, 2017.

