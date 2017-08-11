Myrtes Martin French Worrell

Myrtes Martin French Worrell, 87, of Pulaski, Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, surrounded by her family.

Born April 22, 1930, in Austinville, Va., to the late Lawrence D. Martin and Frances Spencer Martin, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Josie Cooper and Betty Caviness, and brother Cecil Martin.

She is survived by her children, Diana French White, Thomas C. French Jr. and wife Jenni, Michael French Sr., and Leslie Worrell Queen, all of Pulaski; brothers Clyde Martin of Mt. Airy, N.C., and Glenn Martin and wife Martha of Pulaski; sisters Dorothy Martin McFall of Mt Airy, N.C., and Linda Martin Akers of Draper, Va.; grandchildren Steven White of Chesapeake, Va., Lee White of Virginia Beach, Va., Sarah White Hanson of Lynchburg, Va., Michael French Jr. of Damascus, Va., Lea Compton Monday of Max Meadows, Va., and Katie Queen and Allen Queen of Pulaski; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank Drs. Yoder and Waddle, all the ICU nurses, and the respiratory care team at Pulaski Hospital for the loving care shown to our mom these past few weeks.

Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at First United Methodist Church, Pulaski. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a Celebration of Life to follow.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

