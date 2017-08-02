Mother of wounded child plans appeal

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski woman who entered Alford guilty pleas rather than risk a jury trial for critically injuring her 8-month-old child in 2015, intends to appeal her case.

Tuesday Danielle Manning filed a notice of appeal with Virginia Court of Appeals June 26, according to court records. She has until later this month to file her Petition of Appeal, stating the grounds for appeal.

Manning is serving 14 years for convictions of aggravated malicious wounding and malicious wounding. She faced the potential for life in prison when she was sentenced in April.

