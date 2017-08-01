Mindfulness revolution reaches NRV

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

“If every 8-year-old in the world is taught meditation, we will eliminate violence from the world within one generation.”

These words from the Dalai Lama, spoken in 2012, went viral, and voices quickly weighed in to either agree or disagree with his claim. That debate continues in various corridors around the globe, but the American mindfulness revolution began years before he spoke these words and is now spreading to school districts across the United States, including right here in the New River Valley.

InStill Mindfulness SWVA, a non-profit based in Floyd, began teaching 300 mindfulness classes in Montgomery County middle schools in the 2016-17 school year. The organization is now offering a daylong retreat at Radford University’s SELU Conservancy on Aug. 12.

Written by: Editor on August 1, 2017.

