Mind change nets woman extended jail stay

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A last-minute change of mind netted a Pulaski woman at least three more weeks of incarceration awaiting trial than she would have received Monday if she had stuck with an agreement to plead guilty to violating probation.

Vickey Michelle Cox Eversole, 38, was originally slated to appear in Pulaski Circuit Court Monday on a bond hearing. However, when her case was called, the prosecutor, Justin Griffith, and her attorney, Suzanne Bowen, informed the judge an agreement had been reached in which Eversole would plead guilty to violating bond and receive a 30-day jail sentence.

Everyone appeared to be in agreement with the plan until Judge Bradley Finch asked Eversole whether that was her desire. Eversole said she would prefer to receive a suspended sentence rather than 30 days to serve.

Written by: Editor on August 1, 2017.

