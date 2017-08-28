Mickey Whitaker Jackson Seagle

Mickey Whitaker Jackson Seagle, age 86, of Pulaski, Va., died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 at Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Oct. 21, 1930 and was the daughter of the late William Harold Whitaker and Nita Dixon Whitaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Charles Vernon Jackson and Oscar Lyle Seagle; sister, Margaret Gladese “Patsy” Whitaker; a stepdaughter, Mrs. Les “Colleen” Eidson, and a stepson, Everett Paxton Jackson.

Mickey taught school in Pulaski County for 24 years and was a member of First United Methodist Church, Fine Arts Center, B.P.O.E. #107, United Methodist Women, Antique Automobile Club of America, State and National Republican Party, and a member of the former Order of the Eastern Star #113.

She is survived by a stepdaughter, Saundra Seagle Booth and her husband William of Abita Springs, La.; a stepson, Vance L. Seagle and his fiancé Shelley Goshorn of Henderson, Nev.; caregiver and cousin, Dr. James L. Patterson Jr. and his wife Sue of Roanoke, Va. Other devoted cousins and many friends, along with a special friend, Judy Sarver Cox of Draper, Va. Also survived from both of her marriages are 10 step-grandchildren and numerous step-great-grandchildren.

Sincere appreciation to family and friends for visits, flowers, cards and contacts with support and prayers for Mickey during her illness. Thank you to the staff of the Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center for their professional and compassionate care.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home, with the Revs. Richard Patterson, Melissa Smith and Ty Harrison officiating. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, 2-3 p.m., at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church, 135 Fourth St. NW, Pulaski, VA 24301. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

