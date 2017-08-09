Michael Dean Quesenberry

Michael Dean Quesenberry, 49, of Hiwassee, Va., passed away Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, at his daughter’s residence.

Born Aug. 7, 1967, he was the son of the late Artie David Quesenberry and Lillie Trail Quesenberry. His brother, Timothy Wayne Quesenberry, and sister Brenda Sue Quesenberry also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his daughters, Danielle Nicole Simmerman and husband Kevin Wayne, and Taylor Denise Quesenberry, all of Pulaski, Va.; son Michael Austin Quesenberry of Pulaski; and brother Donald Quesenberry.

Memorial services will be 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Abundant Life Ministries, with Pastor Randall Lawrence officiating. The family will receive friends before service time at the church.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, is handling the arrangements for the family.

August 9, 2017.

