Mary Louise Draper

Mary Louise Draper, age 62, of Pulaski, Va. passed away Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 at LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski.

Born April 12, 1955 in Wythe County, she was the daughter of Frances Kidd and the late James William Malone. Her son, Wayne Sanford Draper Jr. and sister, Debra Malone Donez also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne Sanford Draper Sr. of Pulaski, Va.; mother, Frances Kidd of Pulaski, Va.; children, Frances Louise (Wayne) Reid of Pulaski, Va., Stella Ethel (Roby) Draper of Pulaski, Va., James (Samantha) Gray Jr. of Dublin, Va., Michael Lee Gray of Dublin, Va. and Cynthia Dawn (Kevin) Johnson of Pulaski, Va.; brothers, Will Malone of West Virginia, Michael Malone of Pulaski, Va., Nelson Malone of Pulaski, Va., Jerry Mullins of Pulaski, Va. and H.M. Kidd of Pulaski, Va.; sister, Brenda “Sue” Gray of Pulaski, Va.; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Pastor Randall Lawrence officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va.

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 at the funeral home.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on August 21, 2017.

Comments

comments