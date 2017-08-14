Martha Ellen Nester Hoggatt

On Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, Martha Ellen Nester Hoggatt passed away to be with the Lord.

Martha, who was known to many as “Bossy,” was born Feb. 22, 1938, in Parrott, Va. She was preceded in death by her son, Capt. Kenneth D. Hoggatt, USAF; her parents, Macy and Irvin Nester; sister Maxine Demers; and brothers Harold “Sonny” Nester and Lewis Nester.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Edward Hoggatt; brother Estell Nester; sisters Ann Dickinson and Georgia Lovern; daughters Kristie Kelm, Karen Sanders and Kim Hicks; grandchildren Graham Weigel, Kenneth Sanders, Alexander Kelm, Natalie Sanders and Jack Sanders; great-granddaughter Isabelle Weigel; and many nieces and nephews.

Martha met her husband Ed while serving in the U.S. Air Force in Wichita Falls, Texas. During her life, she worked as a pediatric nurse for many years. She loved her family, church, gardening and her involvement in the local Republican Party.

Burial and funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but final interment will be at Quantico National Cemetery in Quantico, Va.

