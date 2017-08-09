Lucky Duck Race, car show scheduled for Saturday

RADFORD – The sixth annual Radford Lucky (rubber) Duck Race gets under way at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bisset Park. Proceeds support the Noon Rotary Club community outreach programs.

The Lucky Duck Race is being held during the Saturday in the Park Super Cruise-In, a day full of family fun with classic cars and trucks, music, food and children’s activities along the banks of the New River. The car show runs 3 to 7 p.m., and is sponsored by the New River Valley Classic Cruisers and the Radford Parks and Recreation Department. Admission is free.

Duck tickets are available at the Radford Visitor’s Center, inside Glencoe Museum, 600 Unruh Drive, at Eventbrite.com or on the day of the event from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Duck tickets are $5 for one duck, $20 for a quack pack of 5 ducks or $100 for a flock of 30 ducks.

The ducks will “fly” into the New River at 6 p.m. Spectators should plan to get a good seat along the banks of the river near the gazebo in Bisset Park in order to cheer their duck to the official Motor Mile Speedway finish line.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on August 9, 2017.

Comments

comments