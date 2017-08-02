Lottery funds are for education, not capital improvements

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Lottery proceeds intended to help Virginia’s public schools through additional funds are not, in fact, additional monies because the state reduced its own school funding after lottery proceeds were designated specifically for education.

Since its inception in 1989, funds for the lottery have increased annually. In 2016, the lottery brought in $2.07 billion, and $588.2 million went to the state to fund education. Pulaski County received $2.277 million of that; Radford received $699,553; Giles received $1.035 million; and $2.241 million went to Wythe County. The distribution is based on each school system’s average daily membership or student enrollment.

“Very little of that money is undesignated to give us flexibility in where we spend it,” explains Chris Stafford, assistant superintendent for finance and business for Pulaski County Public Schools. “The programs we’re allowed to use the money on are specific. These aren’t additional monies. These are monies that the state was funding before and cut after the lottery monies” were added to the pot.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on August 2, 2017.

Comments

comments