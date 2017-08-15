Linda Marie Anderson

Linda Marie Anderson, 76, formerly of Pulaski, Va., passed away Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at LewisGale Hospital Montgomery County.

Born May 8, 1941, in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late Roscoe Morris Anderson and Edna Gills Anderson.

She is survived by her children, Larry Dale Hancock Jr. and wife Kim of Dublin, Va., Melissa Phillips of Draper, Va., and Nancy Jarrells and husband Graham of Shiloh, Va.; grandchildren Joseph Dale Hancock, Jonathan Ross Hancock, Ashley K. Wade, Jason C. Jarrells, Carrie Phillips and Madison N. Jarrells; great-grandchildren Bella and Blaike Wade; and sisters Jayne Anderson Murphy and husband Rudy of Vinton, Va., and Rita Anderson White and husband Jerry of Pulaski.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. today (Tuesday) at Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski. Interment will follow at the Thornspring Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before service time at the funeral home.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on August 15, 2017.

Comments

comments