LewisGale Hospital Pulaski names new CEO

Sean Pressman, MHSA, has been named chief executive officer of LewisGale Hospital Pulaski, effective immediately, having served as the hospital’s interim CEO for the past month.

“Sean’s healthcare experience, coupled with the leadership style displayed during his short tenure as interim CEO, set a solid foundation and path forward for the hospital’s continued growth and success,” says Brian Baumgardner, president of LewisGale Regional Health System.

Pressman joined LewisGale Regional Health System in 2015 as LewisGale Medical Center’s assistant chief operating officer. His extensive healthcare background includes serving in senior leadership roles during a career that spans more than 15 years with organizations specializing in post-acute care, including Kissito Healthcare and Medical Facilities of America.

August 10, 2017.

