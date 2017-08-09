Lewis Jackson Williams

Lewis Jackson Williams, 72, of Draper, Va., passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in the New River Valley Medical Center.

He was born Sept. 1, 1944, in Pulaski, Va., the son of the late Harry and Ruby White Williams. He was also preceded in death by a son, Steven Lewis Williams; brothers Larry, Roger and Douglas; and nephew Todd.

He attended the Pulaski Church of God, and was a retired wielder, working 22 years for Conn-Weld.

Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Judith Ann Akers Williams; daughters Susan Ann Williams and Kristi Dawn Williams; son and daughter-in-law Carl and Tracy Williams; grandchildren Mikaela Williams, Adrianna Williams, Katherine Williams, Cameron Williams, Tyler Williams, Kimberly Williams and Timothy Williams; and great-grandchildren Audrey Williams, James Hanshaw III, Ezekiel Hanshaw and Liam Smith.

A celebration of Mr. William’s life will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, in the Thornspring Church Cemetery, with Pastor Travis Gore officiating. The family will greet friends after the service.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on August 9, 2017.

Comments

comments