‘Let’s Build It’ encourages county unity

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

“We are not adversaries in this mission. We are allies,” says Ashley Weddle Hale, the organizing dynamo behind Pulaski County Citizens for Education (PCCfE).

Hale shared these words recently in a statement before the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors. Her summer message addressed the issue of building and funding a new county middle school to replace the ones in Pulaski and Dublin that she and 1,700-plus members of PCCE view as too outdated to remain in operation.

Started several months ago as a funding advocacy group for Pulaski County’s schools, PCCfE took the consolidation of a new middle school as its first mission. It was a natural one to take up after the proposal to build a new middle school – that had been discussed for years – became a hot-button issue in the county.

Some supervisors have voiced concerns in various quarters that building a new middle school would raise property taxes too much, and board chair Andy McCready has pointed out that school enrollment is decreasing in the region. All supervisors agree that something needs to be done, and some have, at various times, discussed the possibility of renovations and/or re-assigning some grades to different schools. However, in the end, that decision is up to the Pulaski County School Board, and supervisors are only responsible for funding.

Some citizens think the cost of building a new school doesn’t outweigh the risk of children attending schools with metal braces holding up gym walls, walls separating from hallway floors, asbestos insulation, blue tape holding and marking broken windows, and cracks running along floors and walls.

The lack of adequate classroom outlets and wifi technology, as well as heating and and air conditioning, have been cited as major concerns in board meetings, workshops and on social media.

“The most polarizing part of the debate, is the impact on taxpayers,” Hale explains. “There will need to be new revenue to build a new school, but that doesn’t mean that those divided on this point are not actively talking and working to find ways to help those that feel most vulnerable.”

PCCfE’s Facebook page states that it wants a “solution that balances the need for our kids with the impact on taxpayers.”

Hale points out that PCCfE has distributed information on tax relief for the elderly or disabled, and looked into energy efficiency programs to offer a way to lower energy costs to offset property taxes.

When a grassroots Pulaski Organizing effort kicked off in July with the middle schools as its first issue, voices on both sides of the debate showed up and weighed in.

“Seeking a solution to the middle schools in Pulaski County Public Schools has brought the citizens of Pulaski County together in unexpected ways,” she says. “The active interest citizens are showing in the decisions that affect them can only be good for our county, regardless of what side of an issue they are on. The middle school debate has brought folks across generations, denominations, political affiliations and family status together.”

PCCfE originally took “Just Build It” as their slogan in advocating for a new middle school construction in Pulaski County. It was adopted after a citizen yelled those words following an early June unveiling of an architectural design, site plan and cost.

But the slogan rubbed some Pulaski Countians the wrong way since it suggested the school should be built immediately, regardless of cost.

PCCfE’s Facebook page says these words were “motivational … to us, and were never intended to make folks feel like the decision is being rushed or not properly planned.”

However, PCCfE changed its logo and slogan this week to “Let’s Build It,” to better reflect its intent to work together to find a solution for everyone, students and taxpayers alike. But Hale thinks the original logo served its purpose:

‘The call to our elected officials to just build it resulted in allowing the citizens of Pulaski to demonstrate on November 7 their commitment to investment in our county, our schools and, most importantly, our children. Together we can make a new, combined middle school happen. Let’s build it.”

Although the final language hasn’t been adopted for a November bond referendum, county administration recommends pursuing $47 million in bonds through the Virginia Public School Authority, and has proposed a tax range between 9¢ and 13¢.

Hale says the new “Let’s Build It” T-shirts will soon be available for purchase on the PCCfE’s website and at www.helpusbuildit.com. Bumper stickers and brochures will be available at supporting businesses and information booths at local events. PCCfE made its first event appearance at the Pulaski Jazz & Ribfeast last month, and it plans to sign up voters, campaign and fundraise at upcoming events and venues.

Written by: Editor on August 14, 2017.

Comments

comments