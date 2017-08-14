Left-handedness no big struggle for teacher

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Growing up, Candy Castelluccio says she doesn’t recall any significant struggles due to being left-handed.

But, as a kindergarten teacher at Pulaski Elementary School, she has noticed a lot of her students haven’t developed a dominant hand. She says some of those children use a unique method to determine which hand is dominant.

“It’s very interesting … because sometimes kids will use their left hand and write halfway across the page, then use their right hand to write the other half of the page,” she said. “That seems so cumbersome to me.”

Castelluccio added, “I think I just learned to adapt [to a typically right-handed world] as I was growing up.”

If anything has given her trouble over the years, she says, it’s laptop computers, notebooks, traditional pencil sharpeners and learning cursive writing.

She explained that the mouse for a laptop computer is designed to be used by a right-handed person, spirals and rings on notebooks are in the left hand’s way, and the handle on a pencil sharpener is on the right. As for cursive writing, she believes her problems were related to her left hand swiping across her writing and, possibly, the slant of cursive writing.

Some left-handers curve their hand when they write, but Castelluccio doesn’t, thus increasing the amount of “swiping” her writings endure. She doesn’t recall that ever being a problem with her teachers, though.

Castelluccio has noticed one other item left-handed children have difficulty with: soap dispensers, which are usually to the right of sinks.

She says she never had any problems with teachers, or anyone else, trying to convert her to a right-hander. She said her mother, also a teacher, hoped she would have a dominant right hand, but “once she realized I was using my left hand, she realized that’s how it was going to be.”

She’s the only one in her family who is left-handed, and also the only redhead, but she doesn’t know whether there is any correlation between her two unique qualities.

Even though her left hand is dominant, she still bowls and sharpens pencils with her right hand.

Asked the best part of being left-handed, Castelluccio says, “It’s always interesting to find another person who is, because we’re kind of rare.” She notes two of five teachers on her kindergarten team are left-handed, so “that’s rare.”

She also tends to have at least one left-handed student in her class, averaging 19 to 20 children, each year.

Written by: Editor on August 14, 2017.

