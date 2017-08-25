Larry Robert Gravley

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, Larry Robert Gravley, of Pulaski, Va., finished running his 62-year race to hear the words, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant. Enter in.”

Larry was known by many as Bobby. He was a member of the Dublin Church of God, and worked many years in the New River Valley at the Burlington Plant, Warner Lambert, Energy Savers and, finally, the town of Blacksburg, where he retired as a traffic manager in 2012. He joins his mother and father, Oleta Alderman Gravley and Ora Calvin Gravley, in eternity.

Remaining to celebrate his life are his soulmate and wife of 40 years, Diana Clark Gravley, and their three beautiful daughters and their families, Cari and David Vest of Christiansburg, Va.; Christi and Tony Eads of Pulaski; and Courtney Gravley of Radford, Va. He also leaves his legacy with his grandchildren Addison and Malaya Vest, and Austin, Lexi, Sophia and Ava Eads; six very special sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, including Martha and Michael Nyquist of Meadows of Dan, Va., who served and cared for him with the love of Jesus until the end; brothers Calvin Wayne Gravley of Draper, Va., and Michael and Betty Alderman of Maine; sisters Linda Sue Tate of Wytheville, Va., and Debbie Spence of Draper; and a very dear friend and caretaker to Bobby, his wife and girls, and a very devoted caregiver, Amy Barker of Pulaski.

Bobby’s life was filled with love and laughter. Nothing was left unsaid.

The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Bob White Boulevard Church of God, Pulaski. A graveside service will follow at noon from the Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the team that made caring for Bobby at home possible, the Carilion Clinic Hospice. Donations may be mailed to Carilion Clinic Foundation, P.O. Box 12187, Roanoke VA 24023, or online at Carilionfoundation.org/make_a_gift.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on August 25, 2017.

Comments

comments