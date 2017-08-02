Larry Ray Taylor

Larry Ray Taylor, 78, of the Shiloh community in Pulaski County, Va., died Sunday, July 30, 2017, at Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax, Va., after an extended illness.

Larry was born May 19, 1939, in Pulaski, Va., son of the late Coy Thomas and Lizzie Kidd Taylor. His wife, Linda Seay Taylor, son Steven Ray Taylor, brother Danny Wayne Taylor and sister Joyce Taylor Turner also preceded him in death.

He was a 1958 graduate of Dublin High School, and retired from Radford Arsenal with more than 20 years of service. He attended Dora Highway Baptist Church. Larry enjoyed hunting, gun trading, baseball and raising beagles. There was never a dog or a baby who didn’t adore Larry.

He is survived by his son, Brian Lee Taylor and fiancée Dana Martin of Shiloh; daughter Sandra Taylor Steele of Dublin, Va.; granddaughters Amber Taylor and fiancé Phillip Wall of Pulaski, Alissa Taylor of Pulaski, and Christie Steele-Garcia (Chris) of North Bergen, N.J.; great-grandchildren Jocelyn Wall and Ryan Wall of Pulaski; brother Richard Taylor of Draper, Va.; sister-in-law Rebecca Shumate Hubble of Pulaski; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, with Rev. Harry Gunter officiating. Interment will follow at the Shiloh Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Flowers are welcome, or you may consider a donation to sponsor his granddaughter’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease at

http://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2017/NY-NewYorkCity?team_id=401335&pg=team&fr_id=10649

(Christie Steele-Garcia)

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

The family is in the care of Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on August 2, 2017.

Comments

comments