Lady Cougars split first two volleyball contests

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT SPORTS EDITOR

New Lady Cougar volleyball head coach Ted Prol started his tenure with a win over Galax on the road Monday, but the team dropped its second match of the season at home Tuesday against Giles in front of a sizable crowd at Pulaski County High School.

“Both of our teams are very talented, but our goal is to be more consistent throughout our matches and avoid too many errors that allow the other teams separation in scoring,” Prol said. “If we can obtain that consistently then we can continue to disrupt their offensive system. “

At Galax the Lady Cougars left no doubt, winning 3-0 with scores of 25-23, 25-12 and 25-17.

Kaylee Corvin had 6 aces for the night. Serenity Mitchell had 4 kills. Haleigh Graham recorded 8 digs and Laura McDonalds had 5.

In junior varsity action the Lady Cougars also stole the show, winning 2-0 by scores of 25-12 in each of the two matches.

Tuesday was a tougher matchup for the Lady Cougars. They lost to Giles 3 sets to 1 by scores of 26-24, 16-25, 10-25 and 11-25.

Breanna Lytton had 4 kills and Haleigh Graham recorded 16 digs in the contest. For Giles Madison Williams had 21 assists. Alyson Pennington had 11 kills and 13 assists and Jaelyn Midkiff had 11 kills.

The JV contest was also a loss for Pulaski County, with the Lady Cougars dropping two straight sets by scores of 17-25 each time.

“Tonight Giles deserves the credit,” Prol said. “They just outplayed us.”

The Lady Cougars will be back in action tonight when they host Carroll County. JV action is set to begin at 5:30 followed by the varsity contest at around 7 p.m.

Written by: Editor on August 24, 2017.

