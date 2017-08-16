Kathy Smith Atkins

Kathy Smith Atkins, 63, of Dublin, Va., passed away Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Born June 16, 1954, in Hillsville, Va., she was the daughter of the late Glenn Tompkins Smith and Mildred Burline Alderman Smith. She was a member of the Dublin Church of God.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph Eugene Atkins of Dublin; daughter Amanda Lynn Atkins “Rue” and fiancé Khris Mogren of Dublin; “adopted” grandchildren Alivia Alger Vest, Jacob Alger and Evan Alger; brother Danny T. Smith of Pulaski, Va.; and sisters Gloria Jean Bolen of Christiansburg and Teresa (John) Staton of Wilmington, Ohio.

Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Dublin Church of God, with Pastor Michael Collins and Rev. Danny McGlothlin officiating. A family interment will follow at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Dublin Church of God. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the American Cancer Society in memory of Kathy.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

