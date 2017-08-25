Judge threatens contempt in traffic case

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Radford man who attempted to interrupt a Pulaski County judge and apparently smirked as she found him guilty of aggressive driving was threatened with contempt and jail.

After hearing testimony in the case, General District Court Judge Erin DeHart was in the process of finding 22-year-old Hazard Lee Ryan Duncan guilty when he attempted to interrupt her several times as she tried to tell him she had already made her decision. When Duncan apparently smirked at her, DeHart decided he was in need of instruction on proper courtroom etiquette.

She told him his conduct and testimony that day suggests he has problems with truthfulness and respect. While he may not show respect outside the courtroom, DeHart insisted he will show respect for the court and judicial process when in the courtroom.

Written by: Editor on August 25, 2017.

