Judge denies bail in domestic case

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski man who was granted bail for allegedly assaulting police during an arrest earlier this month will be held without bond on other charges stemming from the same incident.

A magistrate released 30-year-old Brandon Lee Abbott on bond after he was arrested Aug. 12 on a charge of assault and battery upon a law enforcement officer, Defense attorney Nathan Roberts pointed out in court Tuesday. However, when authorities filed additional charges in the case two days later, a magistrate wouldn’t set another bond.

In addition to the first assault charge, Abbott also is charged with assault upon a family member, violation of a protective order and vandalism.

Written by: Editor on August 23, 2017.

