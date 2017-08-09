Juanita Mae Boyd Hopkins

Juanita Mae Boyd Hopkins, 88, passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at her home in Pulaski, Va.

She was born in Big Four, W.Va., and grew up in Draper, Va., and Hiwassee, Va. She graduated from Pulaski High School and attended Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn. She moved her family to Chester, Va., in 1952, and returned to Southwestern Virginia in 1979.

Juanita loved spending time with her family and serving the Lord. She was a longtime member of Trinity Baptist Church, where she was active in the Christian Women’s Association and served as secretary and bookkeeper for First Baptist Church for a number of years. She never met a stranger, and loved the beach and traveling.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James E. and Agnes Boyd; husband Edward M. Hopkins; and son Jerry E. Hopkins.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, James V. and Janice Hopkins; daughter Jacqueline S. Hodges; daughter-in-law Jenny Hopkins; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Trinity Baptist Church, 4008 Robinson Tract Road, Pulaski. Memorial services will follow, with Rev. Johnny Howlett officiating.

The Hopkins family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

Written by: Editor on August 9, 2017.

