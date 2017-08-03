Jesse Lee Kerns

Jesse Lee Kerns, 78, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, at LewisGale Hospital, Salem, Va.

Born Jan. 28, 1939, in Scotland County, N.C., he was the son of the late Newty Kerns and Lillie Mae Chavis Kerns. His brothers, Bobby Kerns, Eugene Kerns and Roy Kerns, and sister Mary Lillie Kerns also preceded him in death. He retired from RAAP with 30 years of service.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Cecil Kerns of Pulaski, Va.; children Monique Kerns Adkins and husband Tony of Pulaski, Jesse Kyle Kerns of Narrows, Va., and Tangela Kerns Akers of Pulaski; grandchildren Joshua Olinger, Justin Olinger, Jordan Kerns, Caleb Akers, Hunter Akers Day, Jacob Akers and Makelston Kerns; great-grandchildren Jackson Levi Olinger and Nora Grace Day; and sisters Virginia Grooms of Rockingham, N.C., Brenda Faye Phillips of Alabama and Linda Kerns Armstrong of Idaho.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, with Rev. Johnny Howlett and Rev. James Ferguson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday before service time at the funeral home. Interment will be 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug, 7, at the Southwest Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery, Dublin, Va.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, is handling the arrangements for the family.

