Jared David’s love of history inspired by devoted grandfather

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Jared David got his love of history from a devoted grandfather, and that devotion took him in many directions, including the one that led him to a historic cemetery on Cloyd’s Mountain.

The Cloyd Family Cemetery lies between two historic homes adjacent to the famous Pulaski County battlefield site, a regular place for David between 2014 and 2016 as he worked to clean the cemetery and restore the box tombs above the graves. These concrete, rectangular structures resembling a coffin didn’t actually house bodies of the deceased, but were placed above the in-ground burial sites.

He wasn’t alone in his efforts. He and his grandfather, Calvin B. Smith, were among the most frequent workers at the site, along with Mary Catherine and Jim Stout, who live in a house located on the actual battlefield.

Considering David’s historical inspiration was the man he called “Papa,” that partnership seemed natural. “He always had something on TV dealing with or pertaining to history,” he recalls. Due to such influences, history became David’s favorite subject in school and favorite non-athletic pastime outside of school.

As David explains, “He was basically like a father to me with my mom working late hours and my father being a police officer. Throughout high school he was there for me, always taking me to Boy Scouts and doing things for me.”

Smith introduced him to both soccer and baseball. Unfortunately, David says Smith wasn’t too happy his grandson chose soccer over baseball.

He involved his grandson in Boy Scouts at the age of 6. Smith even became a committee member with the Boy Scouts, enabling him to be as active as possible with his grandson in troop activities.

Before his unexpected passing on Sept. 23, 2014, Smith had been working on earning a Boy Scout badge for adults and planning for an overnight survival hike – no water, food or camping gear – with David.

David, 18, refers to his grandfather as “the best person, and the sweetest person. He’d do anything for you.”

Losing his grandfather was a tough row to hoe for David and his family, including his beloved grandmother, Carol Smith, whom he calls “Granna.” But he continued to work on the cemetery restoration project, along with the Stouts, his Granna and stone mason James Hash.

A mason was needed to repair the heavy stone lids atop the box tombs that were most likely chipped or broken by beef cattle from the field surrounding the walled and gated cemetery. Before repairs, it had been relatively easy for cows scratching their backs against the gate to get inside.

David found out about the need to repair the cemetery through his grandmother, a member of the Count Pulaski Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. When Carol suggested the potential project to both her husband, Calvin, and to David, their interest was sparked, and it became an Eagle Scout project.

In the beginning, five other scouts helped out in what seemed like a gargantuan task that involved spraying chemicals – and removing catnip, soapwort, wild roses, Jimsonweed, ragweed and various grasses. It also involved lifting the heavy stone lids to assist Hash with restoration of the box tombs.

David began fundraising for the project in 2013, but the big kickoff was held the next year during the sesquicentennial of the Battle of Cloyd’s Mountain. David participated in that reenactment, as he had previously participated in other reenactments – including one at Rockwood Manor – with his uncle, Rick Cox.

And David was greatly encouraged in the restoration work by Mary Catherine, who has been referred to as the “history keeper” of Cloyd’s Mountain. Since then, the two have become great friends, and on the day he became an Eagle Scout, he gave his mentor’s pin to her.

Their friendship took an interesting turn in ensuring her safety. When he and a friend dropped by to see Mary Catherine one day, they found the water sprinkler running outside but no one to answer the front door. Knowing she hadn’t been feeling well, David didn’t want to leave without finding out that she was okay. When he found out the front door was open, he went inside the house and located her on a chair where she had fallen asleep. He was happy to find out she was okay but says he and his friend would have knocked the door down if it had been necessary.

David says he gets his instincts from his grandfather, but admits he may have also gotten some of it from his father, Wayne David, and stepdad, Tom Troy, who are both police officers. His mother is Catrina Troy.

And detective work may be in his future. In a cemetery long-believed to have 32 graves, he found another one that no one knew existed. He studied criminal justice through a Pulaski County High School program that prepared him for work as a correctional officer. He’s already working in Bland County and his correctional officer training begins in a few weeks.

“I’ve always wanted to work in law enforcement,” he declares.

Protecting the peace and history seem to be equally important to David, who answers with “yes, ma’am” or “yes, sir” and admits he is concerned by the recent removals and planned removals of Confederate monuments.

“I think monuments represent history,” he says. “They don’t represent racism or anything like that. Both sides fought for a reason and that is over. It’s history now.”

He points out that during the Civil War reenactments, participants take turns fighting for either side because it’s a living history experience and not about choosing sides.

And he’s learned that history keeps moving on with time. Earlier this year, his Boy Scout troop leader, Bill Crisp, passed. He fully believes that the loss of his grandfather and troop leader were valuable lessons for him.

“This taught me not to take things – or people – for granted,” says a very wise 18-year-old.

Written by: Editor on August 21, 2017.

